Ripa arrives for the G&P Foundation Angel Ball in New York City on November 14, 2005. A couple months prior, she appeared on New York magazine's Top 5 female earners list in New York City. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Ripa (L) and her husband, Mark Consuelos, arrive at the Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Poiret: King of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2007. The couple eloped in 1996 and have three children together. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Ripa arrives for the American Ballet Theater's spring gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on May 18, 2009. A few days prior, Ripa received Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Host and Outstanding Daytime Entertainment Talk Show. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI