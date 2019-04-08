Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 8, 2019 at 7:49 AM
Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves win at the ACM Awards
(10 images)
Winners pose backstage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Keith Urban, winner of the award for Entertainer of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kacey Musgraves, winner of the awards for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jason Aldean, winner of the award for Artist of the Decade. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ashley McBryde, winner of the award for New Female Artist of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Old Dominion, winner of the award for Group of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dan + Shay, winner of the award for Duo of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lanco, winner of the award for New Duo or Group of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Reports: Human remains found at former Mouseketeer Dennis Day's home
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen leaving post this week
Nunes to send eight criminal referrals to DOJ over Trump-Russia probe
Animal welfare group rescues 47 animals rescued from Gaza zoo
U.S. calls for 'immediate halt' to fighting in Libya
Latest News
Pinterest plans to sell shares for between $15-$17 at IPO
Longest-serving Maryland House speaker dies at 72
WWE WrestleMania: Becky Lynch wins it all, Kofi Kingston prevails
Nissan removes Ghosn from board after 4th arrest
Famous birthdays for April 8: Patricia Arquette, Kofi Annan
Back to Article
/