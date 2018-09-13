Sections
Hurricane Florence arrives on Carolina coast as Category 1 storm
Updated: Sept. 14, 2018 at 9:59 AM
Keira Knightley, Dominic West attend 'Colette' screening in NYC
(8 images)
The cast of "Colette" attends a screening of the film at Museum of Modern Art on Thursday in New York City.
Keira Knightley and Dominic West arrive on the red carpet for the screening. Knightley plays Colette and West plays Willy in the film.
License photo
|
Permalink
Jake Graf and Hannah Winterbourne arrive on the red carpet. Graf plays Gaston De Caillavet in the film.
License photo
|
Permalink
Director and writer Wash Westmoreland arrives on the red carpet.
License photo
|
Permalink
Chelsea Clinton, pointing to her "I voted" sticker, arrives on the red carpet.
License photo
|
Permalink
Alysia Reiner of "Orange is the New Black" and husband David Alan Basche of "United 93" arrive on the red carpet.
License photo
|
Permalink
Theodora Miranne of "The Night Before."
License photo
|
Permalink
Tovah Feldshuh of "The Walking Dead."
License photo
|
Permalink
