Keegan-Michael Key turns 50: a look back(20 images)
Actor, comedian, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key turns 50 on March 22, 2021. Best known for his sketch series with Jordan Peele, "Key & Peele," here's a look back at his career through the years.
President Barack Obama (R) performs as Luther, Obama's anger translator character played by Key from "Key and Peele," gestures during the White House Correspondent's Association Gala in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2015. Pool Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI
Comedy duo Key (L) and Jordan Peele attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, on September 12, 2015. That month marked the final episodes of the duo's sketch series, "Key & Peele." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Key, the voice of Wolf Pack in the animated movie "Storks," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, on September 17, 2016. Later that year, it was announced that Key would guest star on Comedy Central's first season of "Detroiters." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI