Keanu Reaves, Anjelica Huston attend 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' screening (9 images)

The cast of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" attends a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The film tells the story of super-assassin John Wick who is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild.