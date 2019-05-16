Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Keanu Reaves, Anjelica Huston attend 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' screening
(9 images)
The cast of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" attends a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The film tells the story of super-assassin John Wick who is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild.
Cast members Keanu Reeves (L) and Anjelica Huston attend the special screening. Reeves plays John Wick and Huston plays The Director in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Halle Berry plays Sofia in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mark Dacascos plays Zero in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jason Mantzoukas plays Tick Tock Man in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Asia Kate Dillon plays The Adjudicator in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lance Reddick plays Charon in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ian McShane plays Winston in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
