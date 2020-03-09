Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Danny Tidwell
Coronavirus
Biker shooting
North Korea
Cruise ships
Lakers vs. Clippers
St. Patrick's Day
Global COVID-19
WWE
Family slain
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 9, 2020 at 9:18 AM
KJ Apa, Shania Twain attend 'I Still Believe' premiere in LA
(9 images)
The cast attend the premiere of "I Still Believe" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
K.J. Apa stars as Christian contemporary singer Jeremy Camp in the true-life story. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Britt Robertson stars as Camp's wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shania Twain stars as Jeremy's mother, Terry Camp. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Robertson, Apa, Twain and Gary Sinise gather on the red carpet for a photo-op during the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Reuben Dodd stars as Josh Camp in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cameron Arnett stars as Dr. Furst in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Apa (L) goofs around with actor Charles Melton on the red carpet. Apa and Melton starred in CW's "Riverdale" together. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Trump, Pence to skip annual St. Patrick's Day lunch on Capitol Hill
Police: 1 dead, 17 injured in Ohio biker clubs shooting
North Korea fires three projectiles into sea
Ted Cruz, Paul Gosar self-quarantine over COVID-19 fears
More than 100 countries confirm COVID-19 infections
Latest News
PGA Tour announces expansive nine-year media deal
2 Wells Fargo executives quit before congressional hearing
John Krasinski praises Emily Blunt at 'A Quiet Place 2' premiere
Katy Perry mourns death of 'wonderful grandma' Ann Pearl Hudson
Australia sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Back to Article
/