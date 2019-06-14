Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 14, 2019 at 9:33 AM
Justin Timberlake was awarded the Contemporary Icon Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Halsey was awarded with the Hal David Starlight Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carole Bayer Sager was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Inductee Dallas Austin (R) and guest arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Inductee, songwriter for the Eagles, Jack Tempchin. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Musician, songwriter and producer Benny Blanco (R) arrives with a guest on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Record producer Clive Davis. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
