Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 1, 2019 at 6:16 AM
Justin Bieber turns 25: A look back
(46 images)
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber
turns 25
on March 1, 2019. Here's a look back at his meteoric rise to fame.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Justin Bieber arrives at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on August 29, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the 22nd annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Diddy (L) and Bieber perform in Miami at the "SOS Saving OurSelves-- Help for Haiti"
telethon
for the rebuilding of Haiti on February 5, 2010. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bieber, set to
perform
, walks the red carpet at Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bieber
arrives
at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bieber
performs
on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 4, 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bieber performs in Sunrise, Fla., on August 5, 2010. Bieber's album "My World 2.0"
debuted
at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
