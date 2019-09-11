Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 13, 2019 at 9:08 AM
Judith Light honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
Award-winning actress Judith Light is
honored
during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(
Actress Judith Light sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,673rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light reacts to comments by "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway during the unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light reacts to comments by actress and "Ugly Betty" co-star America Ferrera during the unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light acknowledges friends, family and fans. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light wipes her eye during the ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light holds a replica plaque. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Light is joined by her husband, actor Robert Desiderio. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
