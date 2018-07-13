Home / Entertainment News Photos / Jon Voight, Lewis Black attend 'Robin Williams' premiere in NYC

Jon Voight, Lewis Black attend 'Robin Williams' premiere in NYC (11 images)

Comedians and actors attend HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" New York premiere at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Thursday in New York City. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
Updated: July 13, 2018 at 8:16 AM
Jon Voight of "Ray Donovan" holds the movie poster when he arrives on the red carpet.
Comedian Lewis Black
Producers from left to right, Shrill Kozak, Marina Zenovich and Alex Gibney arrive on the red carpet.
Comedian Robert Klein (R) and guest arrive on the red carpet.
Comedian Michelle Collins
Comedian Jackie Martling
Gina Gershon of "Showgirls" arrives.
