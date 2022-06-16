Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 16, 2022 at 7:10 AM
John Cho turns 50: a look back
(14 images)
Actor John Cho, known for "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," "Star Trek," "Searching" and "Cowboy Bebop,"
turns 50
on June 16, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
Actor John Cho promotes his new TV series "Men's Room" at the NBC Upfronts on May 17, 2004 in New York. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cho attends the premiere of
"Star Trek"
at Empire, Leicester Square in London, on April 20, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cho, a cast member in "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," attends the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 2, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cho, a cast member of "Total Recall," attends the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 1, 2012.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
