Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:28 AM

John Cho attends series premiere of 'Cowboy Bepop' in LA(9 images)

Cast and crew, including John Cho, attend the Netflix series premiere of the sci-fi crime drama "Cowboy Bebop" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 11, 2021. Here's a look at the premiere.

Cast member John Cho attends the series premiere of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cast member Daniella Pineda. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Emma King. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Cast member Elena Satine. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement