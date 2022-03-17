Actor John Boyega, best known for his role in the last three "Star Wars" films and in "Pacific Rim Uprising," turns 30 on March 17, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
John Boyega arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, Boyega, Daisy Ridley, director J.J. Abrams and Adam Driver attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Tokyo on December 10. 2015. The actors' character names were revealed in December the year before. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Boyega attends the press conference for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Urayasu, Japan, on December 11. 2015. It became the highest-grossing film of all time just one year later. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI