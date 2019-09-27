Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 30, 2019 at 9:52 AM
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara attend 'Joker' premiere in Los Angeles
(17 images)
The cast of "Joker" attend the premiere of the thriller at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, 2019.
Joaquin Phoenix (L) and Rooney Mara. Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast members, left to right Glenn Fleshler, Josh Pais, Brett Cullen, Frances Conroy, Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill and Marc Maron. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beetz plays Sophie Dumond. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Conroy plays Penny Fleck. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maron plays Ted Marco. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gill plays Gary. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pais plays Hoyt Vaughn. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
