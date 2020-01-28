Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Kobe Bryant
WHO
Boat mishap
Coronavirus
Hydrogen fuel
Infrastructure plan
SpaceX
Korea forces
Impeachment
Oysters
Brexit
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Jim Carrey, James Marsden attend 'Sonic the Hedgehog' family event
(7 images)
Cast attend the "Sonic the Hedgehog" family event on the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles on Saturday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Left to right, cast members James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter. Sumpter stars as Maddie Wachowski. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwartz voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marsden (C) with his girlfriend Edei (R), daughter Mary Marsden (L) and son William Marsden. He plays Tom Wachowski in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrey stars as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwartz is also known for his role in "Parks and Rec." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marsden. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellites
Impeachment: Senators ask about motive to open questioning phase
U.S. reroutes coronavirus evacuees to California military base
Native oysters make comeback, thrive again in Puget Sound
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Trump peace plan: 'No, no and no'
Latest News
GFriend teases 'Crossroads' music video
President Donald Trump signs USMCA trade deal
'The Walking Dead' key art features Alpha, Carol, Daryl, Michonne
U.S. reroutes coronavirus evacuees to California military base
Kansas resident finds 6-foot boa constrictor hiding in couch
Back to Article
/