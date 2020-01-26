Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant crash
Plane crashes
Coronavirus
WWE
U.S. coronavirus
SpaceX launch
Grammy Awards
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Brandon Jenner
Impeachment
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM
Jim Carrey, James Mardsen attend 'Sonic the Hedgehog' family event
(7 images)
Cast attend the "Sonic the Hedgehog" family event on the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles on Saturday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Left to right, cast members James Mardsen, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter. Sumpter stars as Maddie Wachowski. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwartz voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marsden (C) with his girlfriend Edei (R), daughter Mary Marsden (L) and son William Marsden. He plays Tom Wachowski in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrey stars as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwartz is also known for his role in "Parks and Rec." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marsden. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
NTSB eyes fog as possible cause of crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
U.S. Air Force jet crashes in Afghanistan, reports say
Sports world reacts to death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus: At least 81 dead in China; WHO head in Beijing
SpaceX scrubs Monday launch, will try again Tuesday morning
Latest News
Navy's first MQ-4C Triton drones arrive in Guam
CDC considers expanded screening for coronavirus, spread risk still low
Amazon workers defy company rules with public list of complaints
Chris Evans, John Krasinski use Boston accents in Super Bowl ad
Texas man's headaches caused by tapeworm in his brain
Back to Article
/