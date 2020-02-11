Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Coronavirus
Sophie Turner
Jennifer Aniston
Abortion
Boeing
Ohio State
Puberty
Kobe Bryant
Iowa caucus
World Series
ExxonMobil fire
Dwyane Wade
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 13, 2020 at 7:58 AM
Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz attend 'Sonic the Hedgehog' premiere in LA
(14 images)
The cast of "Sonic the Hedgehog" attend the film's premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Cast members, left to right, Natasha Rothwell, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carrey stars as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwartz voices Sonic the Hedgehog. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sumpter stars as Maddie Wachowski. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Majdoub plays Agent Stone. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rothwell plays Rachel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Jeff Fowler (L) and Schwartz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Virginia House passes bill to award electoral votes to popular vote winner
South Korean hospital successfully treats coronavirus patient with HIV drugs
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California
Indiana holds burial ceremony for fetuses found after abortion doctor's death
Colorado university to offer cannabis science degrees
Latest News
6.9-magnitude earthquke strikes near Japan, Russia
Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon perform with classroom instruments
Barclays CEO under British investigation for ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Sudan reaches settlement over 2000 USS Cole attack
AEW Dynamite: Nyla Rose becomes Women's World Champion
Back to Article
/