Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM

Jessica Biel turns 40: a look back(25 images)

American actress Jessica Biel who is best known for "The Illusionist," "Total Recall" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" turns 40 on March 3, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Biel appears on the Billboard Music Award Show at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 9, 2002. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Biel arrives for the premiere of "Elizabethtown" at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 10, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Biel arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Illusionist" at the Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City on August 15, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Biel arrives for the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement