Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Lottery calls
Katie Meyer
Record sculpture
Russian helicopter
Fitbit recall
Michael Madigan
Mountain lion
Russian invasion
SWIFT ban
Green puppy
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM
Jessica Biel turns 40: a look back
(25 images)
American actress Jessica Biel who is best known for "The Illusionist," "Total Recall" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre"
turns 40
on March 3, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Biel appears on the Billboard Music Award Show at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 9, 2002. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Biel arrives for the premiere of "Elizabethtown" at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 10, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Biel arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Illusionist" at the Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City on August 15, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Biel arrives for the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement