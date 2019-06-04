Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 4, 2019 at 8:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen win at the CFDA Fashion Awards
(43 images)
Fashion designers, celebrities and models attend the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday.
CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient Jennifer Lopez (L) and husband, baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Accessory Designer of the Year winners Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Diane Kruger (L) of "National Treasure" and designer Jason Wu arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Designer Valentino Garavani (R) and businessman Giancarlo Giammetti arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Designer Kenneth Cole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Model Gigi Hadid (L) and designer, CEO Virgil Abloh of Off-White arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Designer Tory Burch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
