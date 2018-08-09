Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet
(14 images)
Stars attend the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Presenter Jennifer Garner of "Alias."
Permalink
Presenter Charlize Theron of "Tully."
Presenter Regina King of "American Crime."
Presenter Dakota Fanning of "The Alienist."
Presenter Connie Britton of "Nashville."
Presenters MJ Rodriguez (L) and Billy Porter of "Pose."
Presenter Rami Malek of "Mr. Robot" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."
