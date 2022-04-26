Trending
Updated: April 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM

Jean Smart gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame(6 images)

Actress Jean Smart is honored in a ceremony giving her the 2,721st star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

Actress Jean Smart (C) holds a plaque as she is joined by "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder (L) and actor Joe Mantegna during a ceremony honoring Smart with the 2,721st star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Smart, 70, will return for Season 2 of "Hacks," which comes to HBO Max on May 12. Smart previously won Best Actress in a Comedy at the Emmys for her role as Deborah Vance on the series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Smart (R) reacts as Einbinder holds a folder labeled "Wedding Wows" as she speaks. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mantegna (L) and Smart embrace during the ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
