Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM

Jabari Banks, Becky G attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood event(16 images)

Stars attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Jabari Banks attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on August 11, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Becky G. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Halle Bailey. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alvarez and Odessa A'zion. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
