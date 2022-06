Actress Isabella Rossellini (R) and her daughter, Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, pose for a photo prior to the start of the United Nations General Assembly forum on "Take Our Daughters to Work Day," in New York City on April 22, 1999. Elettra is her daughter with Jonathan Wiedemann, who was her husband after Martin Scorsese, who she was married to from 1979 to 1982. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI