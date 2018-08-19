Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Tornado treasure
Social media
Measles
Hurricane Lane
Korean families
Adrian Peterson
Kai Forbath
Mailbox snake
Spider silk
Parasites
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 at 11:46 PM
Inside the Video Music Awards
(16 images)
Inside the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Vanguard award winner Jennifer Lopez performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lopez took the stage and
sang
a number of hit songs from over the years including "Ain't Your Mama," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Get Right." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jennifer Lopez accepts the Vanguard award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ariana Grande (C) performs "God is a Woman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Grande (C) performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nicki Minaj is greeted by Kevin Hart as she accepts the Best Pop award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shawn Mendes performs "In My Blood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Champion racing dog dubbed 'Usain Bolt of pugs'
Hurricane Lane to pass south of Hawaii, bring riptide currents
Escaped goats wander onto New York subway tracks
EU threatens to fine social media for terrorist content
Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal lead Real Madrid over Getafe
Latest News
2 men accused of spying for Iranian government on U.S. soil
MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to fight inflation
Jennifer Lopez accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
1 dead after argument over parking space at Georgia Walmart, police say
Back to Article
/