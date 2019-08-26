Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:38 AM
Inside the MTV VMAs
(86 images)
Nominees, artists and celebrities attend the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019.
Missy Elliott
performs
her hits "The Rain," "Get Ur Freak On," "Hot Boyz," "Work It," "WTF (Where They From)" and "Lose Control." Elliott was given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Normani performs "Motivation." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Taylor Swift
performs
"You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shawn Mendes (L) and Camila Cabello perform “Señorita.” Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Taylor Swift reacts after winning Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down." Swift also won Video for Good for the same song. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Jonas Brothers react after won Best Pop Video for "Sucker." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
