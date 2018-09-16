Sections
Updated: Sept. 17, 2018 at 11:05 PM
Inside the Emmy Awards
A look inside the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
From left to right, Betty White, Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin onstage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Kate McKinnon, Tituss Burgess, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and Kenan Thompson perform onstage during the opening number. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bill Hader accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Barry." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che banter onstage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and RuPaul perform onstage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
On other side of border, Mexico detaining thousands of migrant children
New England Patriots acquire Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon
Florence: Death toll rises to 25, N.C. roads closed as more rain falls
Emily Blunt brings magic to 'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer
Meth-relapse prevention compound may be effective for opioid users
Henry Winkler posts selfie with Ron Howard at the Emmys
Pressure inside Mass. pipes was 12 times too high during explosions
Wyoming officials kill 2 grizzly bears who mauled hunter to death
Kim Jong Un greets Moon at airport in Pyongyang
Producer Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend on Emmys stage
