Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 at 6:58 PM
Independent Spirit Awards
(62 images)
Photos from the red carpet of the Independent Spirit Awards.
Glenn Close attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Zoe Kazan attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dakota Johnson attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Shangela Laquifa Wadley attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Amanda Seyfried attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Frederic von Anhalt attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thomasin McKenzie attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
