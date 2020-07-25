Model Iman and her husband, actor-singer David Bowie (L), arrive at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York City on September 9, 1999. The iconic couple got married in 1992. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Oprah Winfrey (L) is joined by Iman as Oprah celebrates the first anniversary of O Magazine in New York City on April 17, 2001. The year before, Iman gave birth to her first and only daughter with Bowie, Alexandria Zahra Jones. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Iman arrives for the Vanity Fair launch party for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on May 1, 2003. The film festival was established in 2002, following the September 11, 2001 attacks to bring healing to the community through film. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Iman arrives for a party honoring fashion designer Carolina Herrera in New York City on June 23, 2003. The following year, Herrera would use semi-precious stones to jazz up fashion pieces. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI