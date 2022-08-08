Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Gabapentin
Hurricane season
Gas prices
Pro napping
Ashton Kutcher
Donald Trump
Cale Gundy
June Spencer
Judge drowning
Old message
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM
Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries attend 'Beast' premiere
(7 images)
Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries and other cast members walk the red carpet at the premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 8, 2022.
Idris Elba arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 8. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Leah Jeffries. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Sharlto Copley. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Iyana Halley. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement