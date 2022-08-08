Trending
Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM

Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries attend 'Beast' premiere(7 images)

Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries and other cast members walk the red carpet at the premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 8, 2022.

Idris Elba arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Beast" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 8. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Cast member Leah Jeffries. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Cast member Sharlto Copley. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Cast member Iyana Halley. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
