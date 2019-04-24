Sections
Slideshow
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 24, 2019 at 8:54 AM
Honorees Taylor Swift, Emilia Clark attend Time 100 gala
Honorees past and present attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019 in New York City. Time 100 celebrates Time's list of "100 Most Influential People in the World."
Honoree
, singer Taylor Swift. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Honoree Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Honoree Brie Larson of "Captain Marvel." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mia Farrow (R) of "Rosemary's Baby" and son, journalist Ronan Farrow, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Model Petra Nemcova. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Honoree Indya Moore of "Pose." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
