'Hocus Pocus' turns 25: The cast through the years(36 images)
The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" was released 25 years ago in July. Freeform is airing a 25th anniversary special with interviews of the cast on October 20, 2018. Here's a look back at the cast through the years.
Co-stars, from left to right, Mena Suvari, Thora Birch, Annette Bening and Kevin Spacey of "American Beauty" pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on September 8, 1999. Birch plays Dani in "Hocus Pocus." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Matthew Broderick (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive at the 2000 GQ "Men of the Year" Awards in New York City on October 27, 2000. Parker plays Sarah Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus." File Photo by Stepehn Trupp/Star/UPI
Midler poses at the People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 7, 2001. Midler won Favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series for her work on "Bette." File Photo by Star Max/Russ Einhorn/UPI
Midler performs the song "Wind Beneath My Wings" at the "A Prayer For America" ceremonies held at New York City Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2001 for the families and friends of the victims of the World Trade Center complex destruction by terrorist on September 11th. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
From left to right, Kristin Davis, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall pose at the New York City premiere for the 4th season of their HBO television series "Sex and the City" on May 30, 2001. Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw in the show. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI