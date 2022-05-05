Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 5, 2022 at 7:21 AM
Henry Cavill turns 39: a look back
Actor Henry Cavill, known for "Man Of Steel," "The Witcher" and "Enola Holmes,"
turns 39
on May 5, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
Henry Cavill, a cast member in "Immortals," attends the world premiere of the film at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on November 7, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Co-stars Luke Evans (L) and Cavill attend the "Immortals" premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cavill (R) and "Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano arrive at the BAFTAS Awards Ceremony at The Royal Opera House, London, on February 10, 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Cavill arrives on the red carpet at the "Man Of Steel" world premiere at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City on June 10, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
