Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM
'Henri Matisse: The Red Studio' preview at MOMA
(8 images)
Paintings, ceramics and sculptures are on display for a press preview of "Matisse: The Red Studio" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday.
The exhibit, "Matisse: The Red Studio," will be
on display
at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City from May 1 to Sept. 20, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"The Red Studio" depicts Matisse's workspace in Paris. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Le Luxe II" is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Archival photos, sketches and letters are also present to offer insight into the artwork. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
