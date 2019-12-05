Hemingway watches, 'Dupont Emerald' on display at Christie's preview(12 images)
It's "Luxury Week" at Christie's auction house in New York City, where items ranging from rare handbags and exquisite jewelry to a watch that belonged to Ernest Hemingway await buyers. A preview of the goods opened on Friday. The series of auctions runs through December 13.
The "Dupont Ruby" is an 11.20-carat ruby, emerald, diamond and natural pearl brooch with an estimated value of $3.5 million to $5.5 million. The "Dupont Emerald" is pictured in the foreground. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI