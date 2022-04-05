Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 5, 2022 at 7:10 AM
Hayley Atwell turns 40: a look back
(12 images)
British actress Hayley Atwell, who
recently played Peggy Carter
in Marvel's "What If...?,"
turns 40
on April 5, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Hayley Atwell arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Cassandra's Dream" at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2007. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Atwell signs autographs for fans. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Atwell (L) and director Woody Allen attend the press conference for "Cassandra's Dream." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Atwell (L) and Dominic Cooper arrive on the red carpet at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala taking place during the Rome International Film Festival in Rome on October 24, 2008. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
