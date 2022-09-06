Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde attend 'Don't Worry Darling' photo call in New York(10 images)
Harry Styles, director and star Olivia Wilde and more attended a photo call for "Don't Worry Darling" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday. The film, a psychological thriller, follows a married couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Styles' character Jack draws suspicions for his work on the mysterious Victory Project.
Star Harry Styles arrives on the red carpet at the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on September 19, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI