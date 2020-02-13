Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:25 AM
Harrison Ford attends 'The Call of the Wild' premiere in LA
(10 images)
The cast attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on February 13, 2020.
Harrison Ford stars as John Thornton. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Karen Gillan stars as Mercedes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Omar Sy stars as Francois. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Cara Gee. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Adam Fergus (L) and Hayley Erin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Horse stars as Edenshaw. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colin Woodell stars as Charles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
