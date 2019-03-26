Haley Lu Richardson, Elizabeth McGovern attend 'The Chaperone' premiere (8 images)

The cast of "The Chaperone" attends the New York premiere of the film at Museum of Modern Art on Monday in New York City. The film is based on the book by Laura Moriarty of the same name, which fictionalizes the Louise Brooks' memoir titled "Lulu in Hollywood." Set in the 1920s, the film follows how life changes for a woman from Kansas as she accompanies a young dancer named Louise to New York City to pursuit her dreams.