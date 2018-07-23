Updated: July 23, 2018 at 10:10 AM

The cast of "Bumblebee" attends the premiere of the film in San Diego on Friday. The story begins in 1987 when Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town after being on the run. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. Photos by Howard Shen/UPI