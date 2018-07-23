Home / Entertainment News Photos / Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena attend "Bumblebee" premiere

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena attend "Bumblebee" premiere (5 images)

The cast of "Bumblebee" attends the premiere of the film in San Diego on Friday. The story begins in 1987 when Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town after being on the run. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. Photos by Howard Shen/UPI
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 10:10 AM
Hailee Steinfeld plays Charlie Watson in the film.
John Cena plays Agent Burns in the film.
Screenwriter Christina Hodson
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays Memo in the film.
Director Travis Knight
