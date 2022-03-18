Trending
Updated: March 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM

Glenn Close turns 75: a look back(31 images)

Actress Glenn Close, known for her roles in "Fatal Attraction," "Dangerous Liaisons," "101 Dalmatians," "Damages," and "Hillbilly Elegy," turns 75 on March 19, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.

Glenn Close arrives with her daughter for the premiere of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" at the Loews Astor Plaza theatre in New York City on May 16, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Close poses with a pup at the premiere of "102 Dalmations" at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on November 13, 2000. Photo by Stephen Trupp/Star Max/UPI
Close laughs at a comment made by director Rose Troche during the press conference for "The Safety Of Objects" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2001. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Actress Edie Falco (L) and Close arrive at the Gotham Awards held at New York City Chelsea Piers on October 1, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
