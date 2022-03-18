Actress Glenn Close, known for her roles in "Fatal Attraction," "Dangerous Liaisons," "101 Dalmatians," "Damages," and "Hillbilly Elegy," turns 75 on March 19, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.
Glenn Close arrives with her daughter for the premiere of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" at the Loews Astor Plaza theatre in New York City on May 16, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Close laughs at a comment made by director Rose Troche during the press conference for "The Safety Of Objects" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2001. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI