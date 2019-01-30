Gina Rodriguez attends the 'Miss Bala' premiere in LA(10 images)
The cast of "Miss Bala" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Based on the Spanish-language film, Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) taps into strength she never knew she had when she is drawn into the world of cross-border crime.
Actresses from left to right, America Ferrera of "Superstore," Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria of "Desperate Housewives" attend the premiere. Rodriguez plays Gloria in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI