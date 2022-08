Harry Belafonte, Danny Glover, Tetsuya Komuro, Feryal Ali Gauhar, Susan Saradon, Misako Konno, top, left to right, Halliwell, Muhammad Ali, U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan, Sir Peter Ustinov, bottom, left to right, at a photo op after special U.N. session gathering most of the United Nations Messengers of Peace and Goodwill Ambassadors in New York City on October 23, 2000. The Spice Girls released their final album that year. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI