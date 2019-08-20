Gerard Butler, Jada Pinkett Smith attend 'Angel Has Fallen' premiere (8 images)

The cast of "Angel Has Fallen" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The third film in the "Fallen" franchise follows Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) as he finds himself framed for an assassination attempt on the President of the U.S. and is then pursued by U.S. agencies. Banning's mission is to clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat.