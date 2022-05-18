Top News
Updated: May 18, 2022
George Strait turns 70: a look back
(10 images)
American Country music singer George Strait, winner of multiple Country Music Association (CMA) awards,
turns 70
on May 18, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
George Strait performs at a 12-hour festival at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on June 3, 2006. Photo by Gary Wiepert/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Strait appears at the
Country Music Association (CMA) Awards
at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by John Dickerson/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Strait holds his award for
Album of the Year
at the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 7, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Strait performs at the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
