Updated: May 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM

George Strait turns 70: a look back(10 images)

American Country music singer George Strait, winner of multiple Country Music Association (CMA) awards, turns 70 on May 18, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.

George Strait performs at a 12-hour festival at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on June 3, 2006. Photo by Gary Wiepert/UPI
Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Strait appears at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by John Dickerson/UPI
Strait holds his award for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 7, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Strait performs at the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
