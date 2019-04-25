Frieze New York showcases sculptures in Rockefeller Plaza(8 images)
The Frieze New York contemporary art fair unveils its sculpture installation at Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday. The free exhibit features 20 sculptures from 14 local and international artists, displayed inside and outside the center. It runs through June 28.
Artist Paulo Nazareth stands with his piece "DRY CUT [from BLACKS IN THE POOL - Tommie]," 2019. Nazareth's art memorializes iconic figures from the civil rights era, with this piece representing Tommie Smith. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI