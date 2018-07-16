Home / Entertainment News Photos / Former castmates and family attend 'Roast of Bruce Willis'

Former castmates and family of Bruce Willis attend Comedy Central's "Roast of Bruce Willis" in Los Angeles on Saturday. Ex-wife Demi Moore was featured as a surprise guest and helped tease Willis during the show. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Actor Bruce Willis (L) and his wife Emma Heming
Comdian Jeff Ross (C) arrives on the red carpet.
Martha Stewart
David Hasselhoff (R) of "Baywatch" and his fiance Hayley Roberts
Host Joseph Gordon-Levitt (L), who worked with Willis on "Looper," and Edward Norton, who worked with Willis on "Moonrise Kingdom."
Former NBA player Dennis Rodman arrives on the red carpet. Rodman reportedly struggled through his set and was booed by the audience when he mentioned Kim Jong-Un in a joke.
Actress Cybill Shepherd, who worked with Willis on the ABC series "Moonlighting" in the 1980s, attends the roast. The two stars famously did not get along on the show.
