Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 22, 2020 at 8:48 AM
Finn Wolfhard attends 'The Turning' premiere in LA
Cast and crew attend the premiere of "The Turning" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Left to right, director Floria Sigismondi, cast members Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sigismondi is previously known for directing music videos for clients such as Katy Perry, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and Marilyn Manson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Prince stars as Flora in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Wolfhard stars as Miles in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Prince (L) and Wolfhard. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Denna Thomsen stars as Miss Jessel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Barbara Marten stars as Mrs. Gose in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
