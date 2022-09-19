Filmmakers, Joe Sealy attend 'Oscar Peterson: Black + White' screening in New York(9 images)
Director Barry Avrich, musician Joe Sealy and more attended a screening of documentary "Oscar Peterson: Black and White" at the DGA Theater in New York City on Monday. The documentary follows the life and work of the legendary Canadian jazz pianist. The film includes appearances by Jon Batiste, Billy Joel, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones and others.
Director Barry Avrich arrives for a screening of "Oscar Peterson Black + White" at the DGA Theater in New York City on September 19, 2022. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI