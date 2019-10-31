Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 2, 2019 at 9:17 PM
Fiesta Latina red carpet and show
(14 images)
The iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert took place at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Lupita Infante performs at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sech performs at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Gente De Zona performs at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Gente De Zona performs at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Sebastian Villalobos walks the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Enrique Santos walks the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Ana Maria Polo walks the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
