A day after Nipsey Hussle was shot dead out front of his clothing store, The Marathon Co., fans gather around a makeshift memorial in the store's parking lot in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on Sunday. Police have since identified a suspect in the shooting of Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Hussle's murder came during a week that saw 26 gun-related crimes, 10 of which were homicides. The day after his death, Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff, Moore and representatives from Jay-Z's company Roc Nation to discuss ways to end gang violence in the city. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI